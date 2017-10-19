Women's perspectives critical to effective climate action: Dame Meg

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:57PM THE Pacific region's ability to address the challenges of climate change can be more effective if we continue to create opportunities for increased participation and leadership from our women.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor made this comment in her address at the Women's Leadership in Climate Diplomacy Breakfast organised by the governments of Fiji and Australia, and said more needed to be done at the local, national and regional levels to improve engagement with women and girls.

"Climate leadership and advocacy remains crucial for our region and must include the voices of all stakeholders. Outside of their intellectual contributions and initiative, I believe that women bring an intuitive perspective to all situations - we should recognise and capitalise on this as we build our resilience to climate change and disaster risks for our families, for our communities and countries," Dame Meg said.

"In considering innovative advocacy and partnerships for climate diplomacy, this morning's dialogue presents us with the opportunity to reflect on the leadership role of Pacific women - how they have, and how they must continue to be involved in driving solutions that seek to address our climate challenges."

Dame Meg commended Fiji's leadership role as incumbent President of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23), drawing specific attention to the Gender Action Plan, a priority for their Presidency which 'presents an opportunity to ensure that our global, regional and national aspirations around gender equality and women's leadership and decision making is captured, resourced and tracked'.

The Secretary General also praised the partnership between the Forum Secretariat, the Women's Environment and Development Organisation and the Australian government, which had resulted in two successful Pacific Women's Climate Change Negotiators Workshop's being conducted this year.

Twenty participants from the workshops will be members of their country delegations at COP23.