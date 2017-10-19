Women's perspectives critical to effective climate action: Dame Meg

Update: 2:57PM THE Pacific region's ability to address the challenges of climate change can be more effective if we continue to create opportunities for increased participation and leadership from our women.
Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor made
this comment in her address at the Women's Leadership in Climate Diplomacy
Breakfast organised by the governments of Fiji and Australia, and said more
needed to be done at the local, national and regional levels to improve
engagement with women and girls.
"Climate leadership and advocacy remains crucial for our
region and must include the voices of all stakeholders. Outside of their
intellectual contributions and initiative, I believe that women bring an
intuitive perspective to all situations - we should recognise and capitalise on
this as we build our resilience to climate change and disaster risks for our
families, for our communities and countries," Dame Meg said.
"In considering innovative advocacy and partnerships for
climate diplomacy, this morning's dialogue presents us with the opportunity to
reflect on the leadership role of Pacific women - how they have, and how they
must continue to be involved in driving solutions that seek to address our
climate challenges."
Dame Meg commended Fiji's leadership role as incumbent
President of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23), drawing specific
attention to the Gender Action Plan, a priority for their Presidency which 'presents an opportunity to ensure that our global, regional and national
aspirations around gender equality and women's leadership and decision making
is captured, resourced and tracked'.
The Secretary General also praised the partnership between
the Forum Secretariat, the Women's Environment and Development Organisation and
the Australian government, which had resulted in two successful Pacific Women's
Climate Change Negotiators Workshop's being conducted this year.
Twenty participants from the workshops will be members of
their country delegations at COP23.