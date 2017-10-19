Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Council utilise sports to connect with youths

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 2:54PM THE Rotuman Sports Council is using sports to connect with their youths.

President Paul Moeva said the main objective of having the games is to gather their youths and get to know each other using sports to communicate and get in touch.

"Fiji is a big place and we have Rotumans everywhere and we barely know each other so this is the time that we come together and introduce each other and play competitive sports which consist of volleyball, netball and rugby 15s and touch rugby," he said.

Moeva said they have players like Fijian prop Lee-Roy Atalifo and volleyball rep Hanisoko Moeva who have represented Fiji in the last SPG games.

"They were some of the talents that came through this Rotuman games so we're scouting and try to develop our young players to make them in any sport."

The games continue on Saturday .








