Fiji Airways 7s team focus on good opposition

Update: 2:51PM THE Fiji Airways 7s team is looking forward to a challenging game against the Australian and New Zealand teams in next month's Oceania 7s.

After the team's training session at the Uprising Beach Resort ground today, coach Gareth Baber said with the team playing at their home ground, it would be an important match for the people of Fiji.

"It's always an incentive to play against good opposition particularly when you want to win on your home soil and we are looking forward to welcoming them in but then ultimately seeing how we perform in the competition," he said.

The Oceania 7s will be held from November 10-11.