Weather update: Cloudy period with some showers

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 2:45PM DON'T expect the sunshine for the next few days in most places across the country.

This is after the weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today revealed that  the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group will  be cloudy periods with some showers over the southern and eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

The bulletin further states elsewhere will be fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

There will be moderate to fresh southeast winds, gusty at times and moderate to rough seas.

Outlook for Saturday for the group expect cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.








