Weather update: Cloudy period with some showers

Update: 2:45PM DON'T expect the sunshine for the next few days in most places across the country.
This is after the weather bulletin issued from the National
Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today revealed that the forecast to midnight
tomorrow for the Fiji group will be cloudy
periods with some showers over the southern and eastern parts and interior of
the larger islands.
The bulletin further states elsewhere will be fine apart
from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.
There will be moderate to fresh southeast winds, gusty at
times and moderate to rough seas.
Outlook for Saturday for the group expect cloudy periods
with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.
Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening
showers and possible thunderstorms.