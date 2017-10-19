Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Oceania 7s to showcase Fiji's capabilities

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 2:26PM OCEANIA Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said bringing the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship promotes Fiji's capabilities in hosting big tournaments.

He made this statement responding to queries regarding Fiji's capabilities of hosting a HSBC World Sevens series tournament.'

"The Government of Fiji and Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) have already announced their intentions to bid for a leg of the HSBC series and hosting the Oceania Sevens in Fiji will only strengthen their bid," Schuster said.

However Oceania Rugby has confirmed that teams participating would be arriving on November 5.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive
  2. Dreams do come true
  3. Fiji's Cup bid
  4. Life in prison for taxidriver
  5. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  6. Man receives $150k settlement
  7. Wasteland
  8. Sami safe after attack
  9. Return title, FSC told
  10. Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)