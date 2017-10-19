Oceania 7s to showcase Fiji's capabilities

Update: 2:26PM OCEANIA Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said bringing the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship promotes Fiji's capabilities in hosting big tournaments.
He made this statement responding to queries regarding Fiji's capabilities of
hosting a HSBC World Sevens series tournament.'
"The Government of Fiji and Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) have already announced their
intentions to bid for a leg of the HSBC series and hosting the Oceania Sevens
in Fiji will only strengthen their bid," Schuster said.
However Oceania Rugby has confirmed that teams participating would be arriving
on November 5.