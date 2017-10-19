Oceania 7s to showcase Fiji's capabilities

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM OCEANIA Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said bringing the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship promotes Fiji's capabilities in hosting big tournaments.

He made this statement responding to queries regarding Fiji's capabilities of hosting a HSBC World Sevens series tournament.'

"The Government of Fiji and Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) have already announced their intentions to bid for a leg of the HSBC series and hosting the Oceania Sevens in Fiji will only strengthen their bid," Schuster said.

However Oceania Rugby has confirmed that teams participating would be arriving on November 5.