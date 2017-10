/ Front page / News

Update: 2:23PM REPUBLIC of the Fiji Military Force Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto is confident that they will win the Sukuna Bowl challenge when they take on the Fiji Police Force at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow.

Naupoto said they all looking forward to a good game.

"That Tanoa has eluded us two years in a row now and we're not going to give the Police any chance to have a triple celebration," he said.

The Delainabua lads last won the prestigious Tanoa way back in 2014.