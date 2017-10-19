Fijian student allegedly manhandled by seniors in India

Update: 1:53PM A FIJI national student currently studying at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India is alleged to have been manhandled in by his seniors on the campus.
According to the Times of India Munish Krisal, who now
resides outside the university campus to continue his studies in BHU, was
taking out his bicycle from the parking of his department on last Friday when
four senior students allegedly stopped him and started questioning him.
"When Munish denied
staying there they thrashed him," the Times of India reported.
Munish did not report the
matter to anyone. But, when he suspected that he was being followed by same
senior students on Saturday he reported the matter to the varsity proctorial
board.
He has been accommodated
at the International Students' Hostel.
The police filed a First
Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case.
The anti-ragging cell of BHU has also launched a probe into
the matter.