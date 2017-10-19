Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fijian student allegedly manhandled by seniors in India

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 1:53PM A FIJI national student currently studying at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India is alleged to have been manhandled in by his seniors on the campus.

According to the Times of India Munish Krisal, who now resides outside the university campus to continue his studies in BHU, was taking out his bicycle from the parking of his department on last Friday when four senior students allegedly stopped him and started questioning him.

"When Munish denied staying there they thrashed him," the Times of India reported.

Munish did not report the matter to anyone. But, when he suspected that he was being followed by same senior students on Saturday he reported the matter to the varsity proctorial board.

He has been accommodated at the International Students' Hostel.

The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case.

The anti-ragging cell of BHU has also launched a probe into the matter.








