/ Front page / News

Update: 1:22PM A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Papua New Guinea this morning.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 180 kilometres at 4:44am.

It was located 122km northwest from Lae in PNG, 1460km West-northwest from Honiara, Solomon islands and 420km North from Port Moresby in PNG.

The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit said it was a moderate size earthquake deep depth source location.

"It does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region."