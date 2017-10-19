Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 12:55PM A TEAM from the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has reached out to Suva families who lost their homes in a horrific fire incident yesterday at the Muslim League settlement in Nabua.

The club members who wasted no time and embarked on immediate measures to the seven households that lost everything in the fire donated food, clothes and other essentials.

Rotary club member and Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali said the families need blankets, towels, stoves and clothes urgently.

She said National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad was the first to visit this morning with a donation of $150 to each family.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive
  2. Dreams do come true
  3. Fiji's Cup bid
  4. Life in prison for taxidriver
  5. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  6. Man receives $150k settlement
  7. Wasteland
  8. Sami safe after attack
  9. Return title, FSC told
  10. Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)