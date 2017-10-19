Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Update: 12:55PM A TEAM from the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has reached out to Suva families who lost their homes in a horrific fire incident yesterday at the Muslim League settlement in Nabua.
The
club members who wasted no time and embarked on immediate measures to the seven
households that lost everything in the fire donated food, clothes and other essentials.
Rotary club member and Suva
lawyer Barbara Malimali said the families need blankets, towels, stoves and
clothes urgently.
She said National
Federation Party leader Biman Prasad was the first to visit this morning with a
donation of $150 to each family.