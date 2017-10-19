Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rotary club member and Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali handing out food items to the fire victims. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:55PM A TEAM from the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has reached out to Suva families who lost their homes in a horrific fire incident yesterday at the Muslim League settlement in Nabua.

The club members who wasted no time and embarked on immediate measures to the seven households that lost everything in the fire donated food, clothes and other essentials.

Rotary club member and Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali said the families need blankets, towels, stoves and clothes urgently.

She said National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad was the first to visit this morning with a donation of $150 to each family.