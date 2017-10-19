Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Tuvalu health workers undergo PGCFE

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 12:43PM FIFTEEN health workers from Tuvalu are currently undergoing the first of five modules for the Postgraduate Certificate in Field Epidemiology (PGCFE) which is a capacity development to strengthen skills in epidemiology science, including disease surveillance and outbreak response.

Tuvalu Health Planning and Management Adviser, Clare Whelan said the program would provide them with skills and knowledge that they could integrate into local practice culture in order to better maintain, strengthen and manage Tuvalu�s national surveillance system.

�This training is consistent with the Tuvalu Health Reform Strategy 2016-2019, which identified how the lack in quality data compilation and analysis frustrates health service reporting, planning, disease monitoring and surveillance,� she said

�Development of minimum data sets for health service areas apart from the timely reporting and feedback to end users should be instituted.�

�Tuvalu�s Ministry of Health is indebted to SPC for providing this important training for fifteen health workers from across a range of health professions,� she added.

The first module on outbreak investigation and management is taking place from October 16 to 20 in Funafuti and is coordinated by the Pacific Community (SPC) with partners from the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network (PPHSN), including the World Health Organization and Hunter New England Local Health District in Australia.








