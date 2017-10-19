Tuvalu health workers undergo PGCFE

Update: 12:43PM FIFTEEN health workers from Tuvalu are currently undergoing the first of five modules for the Postgraduate Certificate in Field Epidemiology (PGCFE) which is a capacity development to strengthen skills in epidemiology science, including disease surveillance and outbreak response.
Tuvalu Health Planning and
Management Adviser, Clare Whelan said the program would provide them with
skills and knowledge that they could integrate into local practice culture in
order to better maintain, strengthen and manage Tuvalu�s national surveillance
system.
�This training is
consistent with the Tuvalu Health Reform Strategy 2016-2019, which identified
how the lack in quality data compilation and analysis frustrates health service
reporting, planning, disease monitoring and surveillance,� she said
�Development of minimum
data sets for health service areas apart from the timely reporting and feedback
to end users should be instituted.�
�Tuvalu�s Ministry of
Health is indebted to SPC for providing this important training for fifteen
health workers from across a range of health professions,� she added.
The first module on
outbreak investigation and management is taking place from October 16 to 20 in
Funafuti and is coordinated by the Pacific Community (SPC) with partners from
the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network (PPHSN), including the World
Health Organization and Hunter New England Local Health District in Australia.