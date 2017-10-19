New facelift plan for Fiji Museum

Update: 12:14PM PLANS are underway for the refurbishment of the Fiji Museum by July next year.
This was
confirmed by museum director Sipiriano Nemani.
Mr Nemani
said plans for the refurbishment of the museum would see a whole new set-up
which also include changes made in the gallery.
"We hope to
put it out to the public and have them and the Fijian diaspora overseas
appreciate our museum and what our artifacts hold including the history and
stories that is kept," he said.
"Government
is supporting it and we are thankful for this and by July next year, we should
present something vibrant and totally new to the whole of Fiji."