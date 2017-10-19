New facelift plan for Fiji Museum

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Drua or Fijian double canoe at the Fiji Museum. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:14PM PLANS are underway for the refurbishment of the Fiji Museum by July next year.

This was confirmed by museum director Sipiriano Nemani.

Mr Nemani said plans for the refurbishment of the museum would see a whole new set-up which also include changes made in the gallery.

"We hope to put it out to the public and have them and the Fijian diaspora overseas appreciate our museum and what our artifacts hold including the history and stories that is kept," he said.

"Government is supporting it and we are thankful for this and by July next year, we should present something vibrant and totally new to the whole of Fiji."