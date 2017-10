/ Front page / News

Update: 12:03PM RESIDENTS along Vomo Street in Lautoka will be facing water disruptions today.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, a burst main along Vomo Street will affect supply to residents along Vomo, Vio Street and Waiyavi.

The disruption is expected to last until 3pm with supply to be restored by 4pm.

The authority will be carting water to the affected residents when the need arises.

Affected residents have been urged to contact the authority on 3346777.