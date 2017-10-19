Waste ban on mill

/ Front page / News

THE Environment Department has placed a prohibition and remedial notice on the Dalomo sawmill in Labasa.

Ministry of Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe said the notices were issued on August 18.

Mr Wycliffe said upon failure to adhere with the notices, the matter would then be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions office.

Earlier, he told this newspaper that the department made an inspection of the sawmill from August 21 to 28.

Mr Wycliffe was responding to concerns from villagers near the sawmill who alleged that the mill had started dumping its waste materials into the Labasa River again.

Villagers on Mali and Kia islands earlier approached this newspaper to complain of waste timber that ended up in the river which they used daily.

While the remedial notice requires the sawmill to carry out the remedial issues they were given earlier, the prohibition notice bans the company from any further waste discharge into the Labasa River.

In the same month, the sawmill was also issued with an improvement notice by the Ministry of Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity.

This was after allegations by workers of the mill that the mill did not meet occupational health and safety in workplaces standard.

Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate confirmed that their department in Labasa was overseeing the remedial work processes.