New kidney centre

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE new National Kidney Research and Treatment Centre is expected to provide a number of treatment to people suffering from kidney diseases in the country.

Centre director Doctor Amrish Krishnan said the new centre would offer services like peritoneal dialysis, haemodialysis, chronic disease clinics, kidney transplant evaluation and follow-ups together with a kidney health awareness unit.

"We will also be setting up a strong emphasis on research at the centre.

"The centre is a government initiative and we made a submission in the budget and received $1 million to help start the centre," he said.

Dr Krishnan said the cost for haemodialysis was $250 per session at present, but the centre would provide this treatment for $150.

He said people could expect an estimated 40 per cent cost reduction in dialysis treatment from next year.

"We are also looking at introducing tiered paying structure for children and adolescents compared to the adult costs," he said.

Dr Krishnan said there were about 600 new cases of kidney failures reported every year in the country.

He said the centre would treat reversible or curable kidney conditions in patients.

The new centre is expected to open by mid-next year and will be based in Tamavua, Suva.








