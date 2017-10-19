Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Designated MMAs

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE Fisheries Ministry is making progress to designate the Bligh Waters and Central Viti as marine management areas (MMAs).

The ministry's permanent secretary, Sanaila Naqali, said they were working with non-governmental organisations.

Mr Naqali said the ministry was intent on making the waters marine managed areas.

Earlier this year the ministry waited for Government's final consultation process with traditional fishing rights owners of the designated marine managed areas.

The ministry's director research, Aisake Batibasaga, said this was Government's effort to designate 30 per cent of interconnected marine conserved areas as marine managed areas.

Mr Batibasaga said the initiative received wide support from traditional fishing rights owners in the areas concerned.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau told this newspaper earlier that Fiji was committed to scaling up MMAs in the country including the Vatu-i-Ra seascape.

"The ministry is working to designate the Bligh Waters and Central Viti MMAs, spanning an area of 13,650 square kilometres," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau said the move would help protect a host of wildlife species that use the ecologically unique and bountiful Vatu-i-Ra seascape.








