Court convicts alcohol thieves

Mere Naleba
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THIEVES who broke into the house of the former president Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara in Tubou Village, Lakeba, in the Lau Group were handed suspended sentences by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili on Tuesday.

James Kacilala, 23, Josua Gaunavinaka, 20, Tevita Lagiloaloa, 24, Akapusi Qera, 18, and Waisake Kaisuva, 18, were all charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft.

In handing down their sentences, Mr Ratuvili said aggravated burglary was a new offence created by the Crimes Decree and it attracted a maximum sentence of 17 years imprisonment .

"In sentencing you for this offence it is appropriate to note that you live in a village with its traditions and customs," he said.

"Your actions were disrespectful and require a sentence of imprisonment as any other sentence would not be appropriate."

Qera and Kaisuva were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the aggravated burglary charge and four months imprisonment for the theft charge, both to be served concurrently but suspended for two years.

Kacilala, Gaunavinaka and Lagiloaloa received 16 months imprisonment sentence for the aggravated burglary charge and six months for the theft charge, also suspended for two years.

Mr Ratuvili said with their imprisonment sentences below two years, it may be suspended.

The court heard that between February 4 and February 5 this year, they entered the house of the late chief and stole six bottles of 40 ounce whiskey and a four litre Italian hot whiskey all valued at $1700.








