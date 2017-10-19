Celebrate responsibly

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahesh Syndicate sales girl Anuradha shows the range of fireworks available in-store. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MEMBERS of the public celebrating Diwali with firecrackers have been advised to do so responsibly.

Deputy divisional police commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police Peni Moi has called on parents to strictly supervise their children while they play with fireworks.

SSP Moi said fireworks should only be used from 5pm to midnight during Diwali and from 5pm to 10pm on any other day.

"Firecrackers are not toys but explosives and they need to be handled with due caution and under responsible adult and sober supervision," he said.

"Parents need to be vigilant at all times in the supervision of their children during the purchase and use of firecrackers so as to avoid any injury to persons or damage to property.

"Firecrackers can only be purchased by those over the age of 18 years. Parents and guardians are therefore urged to take due care when their young ones are operating firecrackers."

SSP Moi also revealed that police would set-up an operation team to patrol residential areas.

"On behalf of the police family in the North we would also like to extend our best wishes to members of the public and their loved ones, wishing them a safe and crime free Diwali," he said.