RFMF joins battle

+ Enlarge this image Army Bears wearing pink socks to show their support to the Pinktober campaign. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) rugby league team showed their support towards women battling with breast cancer at the 2017 Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge on Tuesday.

As part of their efforts, the team was seen wearing pink socks and collecting funds to create awareness and support women suffering from cancer.

According to the Fiji Cancer Society, invitation had been extended to the servicewomen, mothers and wives participating in the competition to also join the rugby league team.

Captain Eroni Duaibe said the RFMF decided to take a different approach this year and gave back to society by creating awareness on women's cancer.

"The RFMF decided to approach this year's Sukuna Bowl differently from any other year. Apart from the clash between the RFMF and the police, the RFMF rugby league team has decided to give back to society by creating more awareness of cancer," he said.

Capt Duaibe said they engaged with the police for three reasons and that was to create awareness on three causes which were reflected in what they wore.

The pink socks in particular were in recognition of the fact that cancer was one of the biggest killers in the world.

"The battle for cancer is real. Why wait for someone in the family to be ridden with cancer to solicit your support.

"Why don't you start now so when you are faced with such threat, the pain that accompanies it is not as much as it would if it comes as a shock," said Capt Duaibe.

He said the RFMF would like to maximise its influence and show to the people that at the end of the day their power was not in their guns and uniform, but in unity for the cause.

"We would like to maximise our influence. We want to tell the world that our strength is not in the guns that we carry or in the uniform that we are known for, but it is the unification of purpose. We stand united for the cause," he said.