Life in prison for taxidriver

A TAXIDRIVER convicted of the murder of his wife at Wailailai in Ba was told by the High Court in Suva yesterday that his case was a result of a disagreement.

High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo made the comment while sentencing Mohammed Yasin to life imprisonment.

The court heard that the accused was married with three children and they had lived together for 27 years.

It was also revealed that the couple started having continuous disagreements in 2014.

