Case given more time

Litia Cava
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE High Court in Suva has given the State more time to reconsider the amended information of the particulars of the three counts of rape for the man who allegedly raped two underage girls.

The 82-year-old man had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape earlier this month when he appeared before High Court Judge justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

The alleged offence took place between May 1 and December 3, 2016 and March 26 this year in Nausori.

It is alleged that the offence took place when the two girls went to the man's home to clean up and to get it ready for Sunday church service.

Justice Rajasinghe has adjourned the matter to October 24 for the State to amend the first count which was rape.








