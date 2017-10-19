Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FCS sets the bar

Litia Cava
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) aims to recruit fit and qualified people into its workforce.

Commissioner of Corrections, Commander Francis Kean said this yesterday when asked about the qualification one had to have to become an officer of the FCS.

"We want to be a smart organisation," Commander Kean said.

"We want to recruit qualified people so we do not have to show them the ropes again.

"If they come in properly trained, they will go through the 14-week basic recruit training so they can familiarise themselves with the process of a disciplinary organisation and also learn the Corrections Act and other subjects that we teach in FCS.

"It will make life easier for us, so once they finish the 14 weeks, they can start running rather than crawling with work."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Return title, FSC told
  2. Wasteland
  3. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  4. ILO: Prioritise discussions on job creation
  5. Pesticide warning
  6. Diwali messages of unity
  7. 'Stand up to norms'
  8. Man receives $150k settlement
  9. Focus on gender action plan
  10. Vendors play crucial role

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)