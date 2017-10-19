FCS sets the bar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto (front) and Commissioner of Corrections Francis Kean after commissioning the FCS Academy Gym during the Fiji Corrections Day celebration at Naboro Corrections Complex. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) aims to recruit fit and qualified people into its workforce.

Commissioner of Corrections, Commander Francis Kean said this yesterday when asked about the qualification one had to have to become an officer of the FCS.

"We want to be a smart organisation," Commander Kean said.

"We want to recruit qualified people so we do not have to show them the ropes again.

"If they come in properly trained, they will go through the 14-week basic recruit training so they can familiarise themselves with the process of a disciplinary organisation and also learn the Corrections Act and other subjects that we teach in FCS.

"It will make life easier for us, so once they finish the 14 weeks, they can start running rather than crawling with work."

