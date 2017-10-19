Event highlights importance of hand washing

/ Front page / News

IT is important for people to wash their hands in a proper way to avoid sicknesses and diseases.

This was one of the main talking points at the Global Hand Washing Day which was commemorated at Vuci Methodist Primary School in Nausori yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Ministry of Education's deputy secretary Primary, Timoci Bure, said the importance of washing hands the right way with the right tools could not be overemphasised, with studies revealing a 50 per cent reduction in diarrhoea and a 25 per cent reduction in acute respiratory infections.

"Knowing how to use a simple piece of soap and water correctly is a deadly weapon with miraculous benefits that can prevent infections and save millions of lives," he said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.