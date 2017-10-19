Sami safe after attack

/ Front page / News

MY son is OK because he was able to defend himself, says the father of a Lautoka man, who was attacked by senior students at Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday.

Krishna Sami said his son, Munish Krishneel Sami, 24, had been a martial arts student since he was six years old.

"When I first heard about what happened, I was in shock because no father wants to hear that his son had hot water poured on him and he was attacked," said Mr Sami.

"But when I spoke to him yesterday (on Tuesday) and heard his voice, I knew he was OK. He has been a karate student since Year One and he was able to defend himself.

"I thank the Indian High Commission in Fiji and also the Banaras Hindu University management for the way they handled this matter.

