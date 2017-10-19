Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Man receives $150k settlement

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, October 19, 2017

A LAUTOKA resident has been awarded about $150,000 for a head injury sustained during a car accident in Chand Mari St, Rifle Range in 2009.

The civil case between Arun Kumar and defendants Vijay Prasad and Ashreen Lata reached a settlement of $149,716.13 at the High Court in Lautoka on October 12.

High Court judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka said Mr Kumar had sustained serious head injuries when the car, driven by Ms Lata and owned by Mr Prasad, backflipped and overturned, landing on top of the victim.

He said the group were closely related and were at a wedding. During the hearing, it was revealed that Mr Kumar suffered nerve damage as a result of the accident and his eyesight was permanently affected.

The court also heard a psychiatrist's assessment of Mr Kumar who was deemed isolated, withdrawn, easily fatigued and displayed depressive symptoms.

