Bailey bridge completed

THE Tavualevu Bailey bridge along the Kings Highway has been opened to traffic.

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority confirmed the completion of construction work on the bridge.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said the Tavualevu bridge was one of the high priority bridges identified by the FRA engineers.

He said it had been temporarily replaced by a new 50-metre dual lane Bailey bridge.

