Pesticide warning

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, October 19, 2017

VEGETABLES from two farms in the Western Division are being tested after the discovery of illegal and unregistered pesticides during a field survey by the Agriculture Ministry and Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

As a result, traders from across the Western Division have been warned against selling illegal or unregistered pesticides and farmers have also been cautioned against using them because of the possible harmful effects.

The warning comes in the wake of the discovery of chemical caches housed in containers with Chinese labels.

"Initially, two farmers had requested us to register their farm so that they could export long beans to New Zealand," the ministry said in response to questions from this newspaper.

"However, for registration purposes there are a number of processes involved one of which is the verification of the farm by BAF.

"The Ministry and BAF team went to the farm to do verification whereby they checked the types of pesticides used by the farmer and, as a result, they saw some chemical packets with all labels written in Chinese."

