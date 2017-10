/ Front page / News

SOME farmers in Vadramu, Lautoka, have resorted to cutting down trees to feed their cattle.

The dry weather conditions have left little pasture for grazing and has compelled farmers to seek other sources of feed for livestock.

Aman Kumar, 24, said they were lucky they lived next to a stream.

"There's hardly any grass for our animals to eat," he said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.