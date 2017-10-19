Dry spell continues to affect families

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ajesh Kumar with well water at Vaivai Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIVE families in Vaivai, Lautoka, will be without water if the dry spell continues.

Ajesh Kumar, a vegetable farmer in the outskirts of Lautoka City, said one of the two wells they depended on had already dried up.

"We don't get water carted up here like other nearby communities, this is it for us," he said.

"I have lived here all my life and I haven't experienced anything like this."

Mr Kumar said for the first time he had run out of vegetables to sell, and was planting only for the family's consumption.

