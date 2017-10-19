Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Fishermen plead for ice plant accessibility

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, October 19, 2017

FISHERMEN in Udu district have called on Government to change the venue of the proposed new ice plant for Wainigadru, Cakaudrove.

Udu fishermen and district rep Aisake Galodamu said having the new ice plant at Wainigadru Village would only benefit a handful of licensed fishermen.

Responding to an article published in this newspaper early this week in which Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea told villagers of Saqani that the new ice plant would be in Wainigadru, Mr Galodamu said this would not solve their problems.

Mr Galodamu said the new ice plant should be built at Nakelekele landing which is accessible by road.

"Most licensed fishermen are in Macuata and not Cakaudrove and Wainigadru sits in Cakaudrove, far from most licensed fishermen of Macuata," he said.

"So having it in Wainigadru will only work out for fishermen in Cakaudrove.

"Wainigadru is still far from us in the Macuata side of Udu and we are asking Government to change the venue to Nakelekele landing because it is central and can be accessed by fishermen."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








