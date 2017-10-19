Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Taveuni villagers with the dead whale near Qeleni Village. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE stench of a dead whale lodged on a mangrove patch on Taveuni has become unbearable for daily commuters.

Qeleni Village headman Isireli Tubou has cautioned villagers to stay away from the sea because of the massive amount of blood spilled into sea from the dead carcass.

Mr Tubou has advised parents not to allow their children to go swimming out to sea as sharks would roam the area.

"The blood will attract sharks and so we are asking villagers to stay away from the sea as we don't want any unnecessary incidents to happen," he said.

"I will also get in touch with the village headman of Naselesele and they will do the same.

"The whale is lying on the mangrove area near Nano'o settlement closer to Naselesele and they are smelling the stench."

