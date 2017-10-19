Vendors play crucial role

/ Front page / News

LABASA market vendors were yesterday reminded about the importance of their contribution towards the nation's economy.

International and Women's World Summit Foundation awardee Adi Vasulevu told vendors that they had also helped with agricultural development. She made the comment at the International Rural Women's Day and Diwali celebration held at the market.

"Women make significant contributions to agricultural production, food security and nutrition, land and natural resource management and building climate resilience," Ms Vasulevu said.

