'Stand up to norms'

WE must stand up and rise from the norms of being patronised as weak and vulnerable and the violation of our human rights, says femLINKpacific north convenor Adi Vasulevu.

She said this during the International Rural Women's Day and Diwali celebration event for Labasa market vendors yesterday.

"Women are powerful agents to address climate change at some scale," she said.

Ms Vasulevu said women were key actors in building community resilience and responding to climate related disasters.

"Women tend to make decisions about resource use and investments in the interest and welfare of their children, families and communities," she said.

Ms Vasulevu said women as economic and political actors could influence policies and institutions towards greater provision of public goods.

