Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Stand up to norms'

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, October 19, 2017

WE must stand up and rise from the norms of being patronised as weak and vulnerable and the violation of our human rights, says femLINKpacific north convenor Adi Vasulevu.

She said this during the International Rural Women's Day and Diwali celebration event for Labasa market vendors yesterday.

"Women are powerful agents to address climate change at some scale," she said.

Ms Vasulevu said women were key actors in building community resilience and responding to climate related disasters.

"Women tend to make decisions about resource use and investments in the interest and welfare of their children, families and communities," she said.

Ms Vasulevu said women as economic and political actors could influence policies and institutions towards greater provision of public goods.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Return title, FSC told
  2. Wasteland
  3. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  4. ILO: Prioritise discussions on job creation
  5. Pesticide warning
  6. Diwali messages of unity
  7. 'Stand up to norms'
  8. Man receives $150k settlement
  9. Focus on gender action plan
  10. Vendors play crucial role

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)