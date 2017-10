/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER couldn't help but be amused by this little tale.

After the Lautoka Blues soccer team won the IDC, there were lots of gatherings around Lautoka, a regular contributor starts.

At one grog session fans were posting congratulations and congrats and all that to the team.

Then someone goes and posts, "Heads off to the Blues".

No one wanted to correct him.

Maqe, cala tale.