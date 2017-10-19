Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Diwali messages of unity

Nasik Swami
Thursday, October 19, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has wished every Fijian a joyful Diwali.

"All across the nation, Fijians are lighting candles and setting off fireworks to commemorate this important national holiday and, more importantly, spending time with their families and loved ones to reflect and celebrate the joy and goodness of life," he said.

"We are a nation blessed with many cultures and religious traditions, and we are a people blessed with a spirit of openness that allows us to come together to share in each other's celebrations. Our acceptance and our unity, as one nation and one people, are our greatest strengths, and those values will continue to carry Fiji to even greater heights in the years ahead."

The National Federation Party said it hoped that truth, justice and righteousness would prevail in the country in the spirit of Diwali.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says the diya (traditional lamp) that Hindus light during the celebration symbolises the illumination of the lives of all people to dissipate the darkness and clouds of uncertainty hanging over them.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said Diwali was celebrated to signify the victory of good over evil but it also signified the liberation of the people from their oppressors.

