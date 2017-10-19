Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Return title, FSC told

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE High Court in Lautoka has ordered the Fiji Sugar Corporation to release the title of a half-acre farm to a Ba sugarcane grower who bought the land for $26 in 1973 from the Colonial Sugar Refinery Company.

The case was first called at the High Court in Lautoka in 2009 when canefarmer Ram Gir, who was 77 at the time, sued the FSC, the Director of Lands and the Attorney-General for the piece of land which he maintained had been bought by him from the CSR.

During the trial the sugarcane farmer said he was paying $2 per annum as rent to FSC.

The court, through Justice Daniel Finnigan, had ruled against Mr Gir's application.

However, in 2010 the 77-year-old's appeal against the ruling was accepted with the Court of Appeal ruling that the title of the land be transferred to Mr Gir and that proper accounts be sorted out by the High Court.

This month, Justice Anare Tuilevuka issued a final ruling, awarding the title to the now 84-year-old.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Return title, FSC told
  2. Wasteland
  3. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  4. ILO: Prioritise discussions on job creation
  5. Pesticide warning
  6. Diwali messages of unity
  7. 'Stand up to norms'
  8. Man receives $150k settlement
  9. Focus on gender action plan
  10. Vendors play crucial role

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)