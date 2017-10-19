Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Focus on gender action plan

Lice Movono
Thursday, October 19, 2017

THE first gender action plan for the global response to climate change will be launched at COP23 in Bonn, Germany in November.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday told women leaders attending the last day of the Pre-COP meetings in Nadi that gender and climate change were both critical issues which required urgent action.

Mr Bainimarama, who yesterday officially received the COP23 presidency from the Foreign Minister of Morocco, said the world could not afford to waste any time on either issues.

"We go into COP23 committing ourselves to the principles of justice and equality, in which women and girls are afforded the same opportunities as men and boys," he said.

"We are proud that the adoption of the first gender action plan will take place at COP23."

