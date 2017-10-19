ILO: Prioritise discussions on job creation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pre-COP meeting delegates during the ANZ Blue Oceans celebrations in Nadi. Picture: Supplied

COP meetings must prioritise discussions on the effect of climate change as well as how job creation and decent work can be affirmed.

International Labour Organization official Christina Martinez told the Climate Action Partners workshop group yesterday that there was a need to explore the value of climate job creation centred agenda.

The workshops, which are part of the PreCOP meetings in Nadi, were an effort to "tighten" the outcomes of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event which took place in Suva from July 3-4.

Ms Martinez said there was a need to form a working group which focused on the "nexus between job creation and employment" because there was not enough knowledge on the impact of climate change on jobs.

