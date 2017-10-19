Fiji Time: 10:32 AM on Thursday 19 October

Wasteland

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, October 19, 2017

DIWALI celebrations will not be the same for some families in Suva after a fire destroyed six homes at the Muslim League settlement yesterday.

Suresh Prasad, a homeowner, said the fire started about 2.30 pm from the first house.

Mr Prasad, who has been living in the area for 25 years, said he saw smoke coming out from the first house, but he was not sure if anyone was present in the house.

"I was outside making the footpath when I saw the smoke coming out. Then all of a sudden I could see flames from that house," he said.

"After that I cut the water pipe and sprayed water over the burning house, but the flames were too strong and it started to spread quickly to the next house."

Mr Prasad said his wife called the National Fire Authority to alert them of the fire.

"I had an 18-bedroom corrugated iron and wooden house, but now it's all gone in a matter of minutes," he said.

"My house was the third house from where the fire started. When the NFA came, that was the time the fire reached my house.

"The firemen tried their best to save my house, but by then it was too late as the fire had spread to the next house."

