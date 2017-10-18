Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Teenage girl reported missing; Police call for information

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Update: 6:24PM POLICE have requested for information that would help locate Timaima Tomasi who was reported missing on October 13.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 15 year old was last known to be at the Suva Market with another woman.

She said when her mother went to see her, she was informed that she had gone somewhere within the market complex and had failed to return since.

"A report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station and searches conducted at all likely places has so far turned out negative," Ms Naisoro said.

People with any information are advised to contact their nearest Police station.








