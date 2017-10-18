Drop in Year 10 exam students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 10 students of DAV Boy's College in Nabua - Estina Moimoi (left), Vivian Talemainiusiladi,Ju Bale, Laisa Nasco and Bola Laisiasa studies for their next paper Office Technology during the Year 10 examinations. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:11PM A TOTAL number of 14,905 Year 10 students are currently sitting for the Fiji Junior Certificate (FJC) examination this year as compared to 15,014 last year.

This was confirmed by the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts Iowane Tiko today.

He said there were also a total of 170 centers currently administering the Year 10 examinations this week, which began on Monday, October 16.

Mr Tiko said the number of centres had increased from five centres last year.

"The new centres for 2017 are Queen Victoria School, Nabua Matua Program, Magodro Secondary School, Nasesevia Secondary School and Davuilevu Methodist High School," he said.

"A total of 15 subjects will be examined in this examination."

The FJC examination will continue for a week.