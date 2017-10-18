Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji Times Logo

News

Fire destroys seven families' homes

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Update: 4:59PM SEVEN families at the Suva Muslim League Squatter Settlement in Nabua are now homeless after a fire destroyed their homes this afternoon.

One of the residents whose home was destroyed by the flames this afternoon, Suresh Prasad, said the fire started around 2:30pm and he was sad to see his property estimated to be worth $80,000 was destroyed in a matter of minutes.

"I was outside making the footpath when I saw the smoke coming out. Then all of a sudden, I could see flames from the other house," Mr Prasad said.

"After that, I cut the water pipe and started to spray in over the burning house but the flames were too strong and it started to spread quickly to the next house."

The NFA are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

