Uni Fiji students celebrate Diwali

+ Enlarge this image UniFiji vice chancellor Dr Prem Misir lights a diya during the institutions Diwali celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:51PM THE University of Fiji students and staff celebrated Diwali by remembering the meaning of the annual festival of lights.

UniFiji vice-chancellor Dr Prem Misir said Deepawali was not about lighting diyas, firecrackers and getting dressed up.

He said it was about following the righteous path filled with light.

"The imprint of light need not only be for Deepawali but every day. We need to have a sustainable inner light so that we can discard darkness from entering our lives and have goodness pervading throughout our lives," he said.

"There are various enlightened Gurus that help sustain the inner light from generation to generation so that society can be lead out of the darkness and into the light. Whatever you do must be of service to humanity. One can study at universities and get a degree but one must have righteousness, integrity, and honesty and need to go back to the religious values."