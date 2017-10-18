Fiji to host International Netball Festival

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:45PM FIJI will be hosting the International Netball Festival to be held at the Lautoka Multi-Purpose Courts on December 2, 4 and 5th.

This annual netball festival attracts players from around the world and this year will welcome 40 teams from Australia, New Zealand and a number of local Fijian teams.

President Jane Rushton founded the International Netball Festival in 2012 on the Gold Coast, Australia where the event is held each year in April.

One of the main goals of INF is to support the local Fiji netball communities by encouraging netballers from around the world to come together and play at the International Netball Festival.