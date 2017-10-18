Fiji Pre-COP23: Successes increasing but not enough, says UN

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:37PM MANY more companies and local authorities have committed to more climate action.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohamed dropped some big names when she spoke to delegates at the Pre-COP and Partnership Days meetings in Denarau, Nadi.

She said the enthusiastic support of the Paris Agreement was a key pillar to achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

The deputy leader of the UN said cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, food manufacturer Kellogs and the DBS Bank had joined a growing number of blue chip companies to recently make 100 per cent renewable energy commitments.

"In the run-up to and during Climate Week in New York this past September, many more companies committed to more action," Ms Mohamed said.

'RE100, an initiative in which more companies commit to 100 per cent renewable energy welcomed new partners including Estee Lauder, Kellogs, and DBS Bank."

The EV100, a sister initiative with the goal of making electric transport vehicles the new norm by 2030, was also attracting more private sector members.

Another project that was succeeding is the Under 2 coalition, Ms Mohamed said.

The Marshall Islands just became the 17th country to endorse the coalition whose members are nations and cities who together aim to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95 per cent by 2015.

"The Under 2 coalition now includes 187 jurisdictions on six continents that collectively represent more 1.2 billion people and USD $28.8t of GDP equivalent to more than 16 per cent of the global population and 39 per cent of the world economy."

She said the momentum was great but still not enough.