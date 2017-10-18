Wardens defeat NFA in rugby challenge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Wardens player is taken to the ground by Fire during their Sukuna Bowl clash at the Nasova grounds. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:30PM THE Wardens team defeated the National Fire Authority 15-7 to win the first-ever Commander FB Kean Shield Rugby Challenge at the Nasova ground today.

The Correction officers led 10-0 in the first half.

Coach Sailosi Naiteqe said despite the hot weather, the players maintained their strength fighting their opponent.

"We had a good start in the first half even though the fire players came out strong in the second half but the boys never lost hope fighting until the end," Naiteqe said.

The competition is part of the inaugural Corrections Day celebrations that will be held this afternoon at Naboro Corrections Complex with the Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto as chief guest.