Update: 4:25PM FIREFIGHTERS from the National Fire Authority are attending to a house fire at the Suva Muslim League settlement in Nabua.

This was confirmed by NFA media officer Ritesh Kumar today as firefighters tried to doze off the fire to avoid it spreading to other houses nearby.

Videos of the tragic incident have also gone viral on social media sites.

There will be more updates on the incident when it comes to hand.