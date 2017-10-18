PDP will not dwell on resignation: Tabuya

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:29PM THE People's Democratic Party will not dwell on the recent resignation of Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh from the party as they were focused on fighting for the worker's rights at this Saturday's march.

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said she could not comment on the reasons Mr Singh decided to resign from PDP because he had not given any.

However. she said she was focused on the party's role to protect the rights of workers to fair wages and working conditions.

"He has stated that he is resigning because of 'creative differences'. I have asked him to state what that means but he has not responded to date," she said.

"I have accepted his resignation and wish him well in his future endeavors but I cannot dwell on it any further because at the moment, I am fully focused on the issue of fighting for workers' rights which will culminate with the march on Saturday."

Ms Tabuya said the fact that workers were not able to buy a house or even lay-buy furniture was appalling and she encouraged the public to join in on Saturday's march and be able to voice out their opinions on the best way forward for Fiji.