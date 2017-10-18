Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PDP will not dwell on resignation: Tabuya

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Update: 3:29PM THE People's Democratic Party will not dwell on the recent resignation of Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh from the party as they were focused on fighting for the worker's rights at this Saturday's march.

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said she could not comment on the reasons Mr Singh decided to resign from PDP because he had not given any.

However. she said she was focused on the party's role to protect the rights of workers to fair wages and working conditions.

"He has stated that he is resigning because of 'creative differences'. I have asked him to state what that means but he has not responded to date," she said.

"I have accepted his resignation and wish him well in his future endeavors but I cannot dwell on it any further because at the moment, I am fully focused on the issue of fighting for workers' rights which will culminate with the march on Saturday."

Ms Tabuya said the fact that workers were not able to buy a house or even lay-buy furniture was appalling and she encouraged the public to join in on Saturday's march and be able to voice out their opinions on the best way forward for Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Not so sweet Diwali — NFP
  2. $5 wage rate
  3. Claimant cries foul over title
  4. Players test positive
  5. No arms yet
  6. Fiji man jailed to life for wife's death
  7. FTUC to stage protest march
  8. PM urges delegates to think of the future
  9. Chute wins global award
  10. 'Vital' canteen inspections

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)