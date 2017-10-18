Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji COP will value women, says PM

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Update: 3:25PM FIJI'S presidency of the annual climate change COP meeting will place a high value on gender issues.

Fijian Prime Minister and incoming COP president Voreqe Bainimarama said the benefits of climate action would benefit men and women equally.

Speaking at a Women's Leadership in Climate Leadership breakfast earlier this morning, the PM said women and girls were critically vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

"I assure you throughout the term of Fiji's presidency, gender issues will get the priority it deserves," Mr Bainimarama said.

The COP President said women's empowerment was a cornerstone of his leadership.








