Pre-COP23: Fiji announces Green Bond

+ Enlarge this image The Green Bond issued today hopes to raise $100m. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:53PM A FIJI Green Bond to raise FJD$100million was announced today, the proceeds of which will be channeled directly towards adaptation and climate resilience projects.

In announcing the Green Bond at the conclusion of the Pre-COP ministerial dialogues on Denarau Island in Nadi today, Minister for Economy and responsible for Climate Change, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the initiative was "a critical part of increasing the flow of climate finance for climate adaptation and resilience".

The AG said Fiji would be the only third country in the world to raise a green bond, the first in the Pacific to do so and the first emerging economy.

He added proceeds from the bond would be directed through a number of identified projects so Fiji could build smarter, better and use new technologies.

"Following Tropical Cyclone Winston, the Fijian Government identified the need to bounce back not just in the short term, but also to take into account changing weather patterns to adapt to climate change."

James Close, the Director of Climate Change at the World Bank, was also at the announcement and he praised both the Fijian Government and the Reserve Bank of Fiji for its leadership.

"This green bond demonstrates that emerging economies and small island states no matter the size can create green capital markets," Mr Close said.