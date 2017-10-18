Fiji Pre-COP23: Australia commits $1.5m for Pacific women

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM THE Australian government has announced a commitment of $1.5million towards the participation of Pacific women on decision making about climate change issues.

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said it was vital to hear women's voices when talking about climate change.

She said women needed to be included in decision-making as well.

"Australia is committed to increasing the influence of women in driving solutions to climate change, including through strengthening their participation in UNFCCC processes," Ms Fierravanti-Wells said.

"To strengthen women's voice at the first Pacific COP, Australia will support 14 participants from the training to go to Bonn.

"Several past participants are also present at the breakfast here today, from Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Nauru, Cook Islands, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and Fiji's COP23 team.

"I am sure you will all make fantastic senior negotiators in coming years and we look forward to seeing you as potentially, future heads of delegation."